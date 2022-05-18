Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 108.62% from the company’s current price.

KIRK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

KIRK opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $29.34.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.19 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

