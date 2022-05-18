KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KNOP opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $569.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 189,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 146,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 130,116 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

