Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 223,766 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 223,766 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,142,074 shares in the company, valued at $90,398,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, May 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 122,100 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 300,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $16,368,000.00.

Shares of KOD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 835,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,581.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181,315 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 338,328 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 893.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

