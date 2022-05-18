Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,111,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 1,313,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 505.3 days.

Shares of AHODF stock opened at 27.92 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of 27.41 and a twelve month high of 35.55.

AHODF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €30.00 ($31.25) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €28.20 ($29.38) to €28.00 ($29.17) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

