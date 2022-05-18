Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KTB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NYSE:KTB opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

