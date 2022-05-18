Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KTB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.
NYSE:KTB opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $67.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
