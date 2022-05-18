Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Short Interest Down 14.2% in April

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,420,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 12,150,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of DNUT opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNUT. Zacks Investment Research raised Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

