Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Short Interest Down 14.2% in April

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,420,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 12,150,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Shares of DNUT opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $21.69.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on DNUT. Zacks Investment Research raised Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
