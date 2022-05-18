Krispy Kreme, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th.

DNUT stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

