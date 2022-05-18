Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -99.99%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.