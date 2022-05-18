Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.39. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,330,000 after buying an additional 93,610 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,416,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,015,000 after purchasing an additional 902,605 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,600,000 after purchasing an additional 320,600 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 33.8% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,865,000 after purchasing an additional 862,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,294,000 after purchasing an additional 169,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

