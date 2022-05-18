Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 765 ($9.43) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.09) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.71) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 812.50 ($10.02).

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 748.80 ($9.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 644.20 ($7.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.14). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 757.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 758.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27.

In related news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.78) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($43,726.44).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

