Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($10.60) to GBX 950 ($11.71) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

