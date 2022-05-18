Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $31.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

