Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Get Lands' End alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LE opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $445.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.54. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $555.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $98,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 51.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 87.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lands’ End (LE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.