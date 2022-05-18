Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Short Interest Down 14.5% in April

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in Lannett by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lannett by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 67,676 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lannett by 60.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 63.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,364 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lannett in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

