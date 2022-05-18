Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) PT Lowered to $117.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.36% from the company’s current price.

LPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

LPI traded down $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.71.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,493 shares of company stock worth $2,872,548. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 161,891 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

