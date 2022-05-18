Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Largo from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Largo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Largo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Largo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Largo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Largo alerts:

Shares of NYSE LGO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,376. The company has a market capitalization of $606.07 million and a PE ratio of 36.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $17.11.

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Largo had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Largo will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Largo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Largo by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Largo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Largo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Largo by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

About Largo (Get Rating)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.