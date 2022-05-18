Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Largo from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Largo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Largo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Largo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Largo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.
Shares of NYSE LGO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,376. The company has a market capitalization of $606.07 million and a PE ratio of 36.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $17.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Largo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Largo by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Largo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Largo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Largo by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.
About Largo (Get Rating)
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
