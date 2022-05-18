Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$487.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$481.00 million.

Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$209.50 and a twelve month high of C$269.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.