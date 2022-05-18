Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$209.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries ( TSE:LAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$487.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$481.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

