Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Short Interest Update

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Latham Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Latham Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 62,720 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Latham Group by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Latham Group by 4,265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 342,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

SWIM opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.71.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWIM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.