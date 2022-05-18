Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Glenn O’rourke Sells 919 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $48,019.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, Glenn O’rourke sold 929 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $46,106.27.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 1,441 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $78,981.21.

On Thursday, March 10th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,686 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $262,837.74.

Shares of LSCC opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LSCC. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after buying an additional 587,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,787,000 after buying an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,372,000 after purchasing an additional 469,969 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.