LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) PT Raised to $25.00 at SVB Leerink

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at SVB Leerink to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.
Shares of LAVA Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.46.
LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
