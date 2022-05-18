LCNB Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

LCNB has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. LCNB has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $183.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.78. LCNB has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director William H. Kaufman purchased 3,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,406. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LCNB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LCNB by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LCNB by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

