Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LFLY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27. Leafly has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.58.
Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter.
About Leafly (Get Rating)
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
