Leede Jones Gab Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.88.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.63.

Shares of KBL opened at C$32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92. The firm has a market cap of C$345.72 million and a P/E ratio of 39.67. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$29.60 and a 12 month high of C$45.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.13.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$62.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.54 million.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

