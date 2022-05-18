Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 1st

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
