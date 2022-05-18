Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 1st

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.