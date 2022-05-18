Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE:BWG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. 2,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,144. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

