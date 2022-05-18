Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Shares of BWG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. 2,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.09.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
