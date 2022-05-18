Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of BWG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. 2,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

