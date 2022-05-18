LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Short Interest Up 20.6% in April

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of LHCG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.83. 11,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Benchmark cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.20.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.