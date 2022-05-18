LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Short Interest Up 20.6% in April

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.83. 11,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Benchmark cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

