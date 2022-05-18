Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.67.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.89 and its 200 day moving average is $146.03.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The company had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 500,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,721,000 after purchasing an additional 222,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

