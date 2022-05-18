Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,634,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

