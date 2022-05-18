Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Short Interest Up 22.8% in April

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 5,180,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,385 shares during the last quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 1,669.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,571,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after buying an additional 834,815 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 22.6% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,177,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 217,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,037,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMACA opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

