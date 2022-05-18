LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPTH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.33. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,344,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.