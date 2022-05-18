Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) vs. Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Critical Comparison

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Limelight Networks and Grab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $217.63 million 2.20 -$54.76 million ($0.39) -8.90 Grab $675.00 million 15.13 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A

Limelight Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Limelight Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -22.60% -24.22% -10.80% Grab N/A -181.95% -113.92%

Risk & Volatility

Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Limelight Networks and Grab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 1 1 5 1 2.75 Grab 1 4 7 0 2.50

Limelight Networks currently has a consensus price target of $5.54, indicating a potential upside of 59.53%. Grab has a consensus price target of $7.21, indicating a potential upside of 163.94%. Given Grab’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than Limelight Networks.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limelight Networks (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Grab (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

