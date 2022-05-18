Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will report sales of $49.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.30 million. Limoneira reported sales of $45.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $172.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $174.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $208.43 million, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $221.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 75.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 29.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $195.45 million, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

