Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 388,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMNR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Limoneira alerts:

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 21,300 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 75.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 29.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

LMNR traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,635. The stock has a market cap of $191.37 million, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Limoneira Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.