Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Insider Krista Fogarty Purchases 12,500 Shares

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) insider Krista Fogarty purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $10,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Lipocine Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter worth $85,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Lipocine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.