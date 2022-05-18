Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Insider Krista Fogarty Purchases 12,500 Shares

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) insider Krista Fogarty purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $10,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Lipocine Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Lipocine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lipocine (LPCN)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.