Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on Co-Diagnostics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $170.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 40.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.