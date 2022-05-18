LiveRamp (RAMP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect LiveRamp to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

NYSE RAMP traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. 1,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,342. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

