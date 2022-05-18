LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

SCD traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,297. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

