loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Purchases $285,600.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CEO Frank Martell purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Frank Martell purchased 33,285 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $83,212.50.

Shares of LDI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 885,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.21. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDI. JMP Securities downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.