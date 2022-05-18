Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture company. Local Bounti, formerly known as Leo Holdings III Corp, is based in HAMILTON, Mont. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Local Bounti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 101.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 644,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Local Bounti by 289.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 470,676 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Local Bounti by 562.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 506,789 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth about $2,580,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the first quarter worth about $3,046,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

