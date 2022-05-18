Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Down 15.4% in April

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $441.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.00. The company has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.