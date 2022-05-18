Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “
LRFC stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.
