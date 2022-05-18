London Security plc (LON:LSC) Declares Dividend of GBX 42

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from London Security’s previous dividend of $40.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LSC opened at GBX 3,800 ($46.84) on Wednesday. London Security has a twelve month low of GBX 2,151 ($26.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,900 ($48.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,535.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,038.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £465.92 million and a PE ratio of 20.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.
London Security Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.