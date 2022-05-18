Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Down 14.2% in April

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.32.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

