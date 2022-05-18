Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.10-$13.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $13.10-13.60 EPS.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $194.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 132,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,171 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

