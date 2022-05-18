Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.10-13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.10-$13.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $194.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average of $228.68. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

