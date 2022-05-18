LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Michelle Oroschakoff Sells 15,724 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,371.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.42. 946,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,816. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $220.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

