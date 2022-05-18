LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on May 31st

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 131.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. LTC Properties’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Barclays began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in LTC Properties by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in LTC Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

