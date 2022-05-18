LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $13,854,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $10,505,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $9,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.56%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

